Senate confirms former Sen. David Perdue as Trump's US ambassador to China amid tariff showdown

Perdue will arrive in a China that is increasingly challenging U.S. global dominance. Chinese forces are more assertive in the Taiwan Strait as well as in the South China Sea, and the country has risen to be a near-peer competitor in areas such as artificial intelligence and humanoid robots. The Trump administration is set to get tougher on tech competitions while seeking ways to prevent any military confrontation with Beijing, though there has been a mutual distrust, especially over flashpoints such as the future of the self-governed island of Taiwan.