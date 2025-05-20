Senate confirms Charles Kushner, father of Trump's son-in-law, as ambassador to France

Charles Kushner will head to France as the relationship between the two traditional allies, and between the U.S. and the rest of Europe, has been strained over Trump's trade policies and the U.S. role in the Ukraine war. At his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Kushner said he would work closely with France to ''bring greater balance to our important economic relationship'' and also encourage France to ''invest more in its defense capabilities, as well as lead the EU to align with the U.S. vision of increased European commitments to security.''