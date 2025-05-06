Senate confirms Bisignano to lead Social Security Administration as agency faces DOGE overhaul

WASHINGTON — Wall Street veteran Frank Bisignano was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday to lead the Social Security Administration, taking over at a turbulent time for the agency that provides benefits to more than 70 million Americans.
The Senate confirmed Bisignano in a 53-47 vote.
Bisignano's confirmation comes after a months-long series of announcements at the Social Security Administration of mass federal worker layoffs, cuts to programs, office closures and a planned cut to nationwide Social Security phone services, which were eventually walked back.
Many of the changes are driven by the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, headed by billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who said this week that he is preparing to wind down his role with the administration. The upheaval has made Social Security a major focus of Democrats, including former President Joe Biden, who said in his first public speech since leaving office that Republican President Donald Trump has ''taken a hatchet'' to the program.
Bisignano, a self-professed ''DOGE person,'' has served as chair of Fiserv, a payments and financial services tech firm since 2020. He is a one-time defender of corporate policies to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination. Bisignano takes over from the agency's acting commissioner, DOGE supporter Leland Dudek. Bisignano's term ends in January 2031.
Asked during his March confirmation hearing whether Social Security should be privatized, Bisignano responded: ''I've never heard a word of it, and I've never thought about it.''
Democrats and activists have for weeks railed against Bisignano's confirmation, holding rallies and other events protesting his nomination.
During the final roll call vote, Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden called Bisignano ''unfit'' to be the steward of Americans' Social Security benefits. Wyden said Trump wants Bisignano to ''gut'' Social security, and that Republicans who support Bisignano's confirmation would be to responsible if their grandmother misses a Social Security check and can't pay rent.