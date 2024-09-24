Senate chairman demands answers from emergency rooms that denied care to pregnant patients

The Associated Press has reported that more than 100 women have been denied care in emergency rooms across the country since 2022. The women were turned away in states with and without strict abortion bans, but doctors in Florida and Missouri, for example, detailed in some cases they could not give patients the treatment they needed because of the state's abortion bans. Wyden sent letters to four of the hospitals that were included in the AP's reports, as well as a hospital at the center of a ProPublica report that found a Georgia woman died after doctors delayed her treatment.