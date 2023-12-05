WASHINGTON — Senate approves more than 400 military nominees, taking action just hours after Sen. Tuberville ends his blockade.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation The GOP debate field was asked about Trump. But most of the stage's attacks focused on Nikki Haley
More from Star Tribune
Nation The GOP debate field was asked about Trump. But most of the stage's attacks focused on Nikki Haley
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune