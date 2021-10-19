U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said Tuesday she will vote no on the Minneapolis policing ballot measure dividing prominent Democrats over a year after the police killing of George Floyd.

"After many conversations, I have concluded that Amendment #2 does not address the core public safety challenges we face, and may well move us in the wrong direction," Smith said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

If Minneapolis voters approve the measure in the city's Nov. 2 election, the city could replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new public safety agency. Fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who, like Smith, lives in Minneapolis, opposes the measure along with DFL Gov. Tim Walz. But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, two Democrats who both live in the city, are openly backing the measure.

For weeks, Smith was the top Minnesota elected official who had yet to take a public stance. In her statement Tuesday, Smith said she wrestled with her vote on the question.

"While there is much I agree with in the Amendment, one component poses a insurmountable problem - the requirement that the new Department of Public Safety report to both the Mayor and the City Council," Smith said.

She cited her own background in local government, where she worked as chief of staff for then-Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak. Smith said her City Hall experience "tells me that this change will exacerbate what is a deeply flawed city governance structure, where accountability, authority and lines of responsibility between the Mayor and City Council are diffused and dysfunctional."

"I believe imposing this dysfunctional structure for public safety would likely have a negative effect on public safety and the operations of the police department," Smith said.

Republicans are harshly critical of the ballot question. The GOP mounted national attacks against Democrats during the 2020 election over the "defund the police" slogan. Supporters of the measure counter that the measure would bring needed change to the city.

Smith's announcement comes just two weeks before Election Day.

"With the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis became the epicenter of a global reckoning around racial justice and police brutality," Smith said Tuesday. "People need to make up their own minds about the best way forward, and we must engage in deep discussion and action to transform policing and public safety. The status quo is unacceptable."