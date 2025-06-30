Sen. Thom Tillis in stepping aside goes the way of other Republicans who have challenged Trump

WASHINGTON — Flake. Corker. Romney.
And now, Sen. Thom Tillis.
The roll call of Republican senators in the U.S. Congress who have called it quits, rather than endure a political career sideways with President Donald Trump, is long, notable -- and apparently, still growing.
Tillis, the GOP senator from North Carolina, announced his decision not to seek reelection Sunday, a stunning moment, given its timing.
It arrived a day after Trump trashed Tillis online, threatening to campaign against him, after the senator revealed he would oppose Trump's big tax breaks bill because of its deep cuts to Medicaid that he warned would devastate his state.
''My goal is not to undermine the president,'' Tillis told the Associated Press and others late Sunday night at the U.S. Capitol.
''But why not do it right? And why not take the time to make sure that we're not going to have unintended consequences, which will also have, I think, substantial political consequences next year if we're not careful."
The senator, like others before him, has run up against the limits of his own perceived truth-telling, particularly when it goes against the views of the president or threatens the White House agenda.