Sen. Paul points to business-sector resistance to Trump's tariffs in solidly red Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In solidly Republican Kentucky, resistance to President Donald Trump's trade wars has sprung up from a cross-section of key business sectors, GOP Sen. Rand Paul said Monday.
Paul said he's heard concerns from agriculture, the auto sector, bourbon production, home building and package shipping in response to Trump's aggressive use of tariffs. Paul — among the few GOP senators willing to challenge Trump on tariffs — met with a group of Louisville business leaders on Monday.
"Virtually every business that I have met in Kentucky has said they're not excited about having tariffs and that international trade has been good for their company and good for the consumer by bringing lower prices,'' the libertarian-leaning Paul told reporters afterward.
Paul welcomed the sudden de-escalation of the trade conflict between the U.S. and China, when the two global economic powerhouses agreed Monday to slash their massive recent tariffs. The 90-day truce creates time for U.S. and Chinese negotiators to reach a more substantive agreement.
As for prospects of a longer-term deal, the senator said: "We'll see how it shakes out.''
''Anything we can do to bring down tariffs is good,'' Paul said. ''I said I'll be the first person to compliment President Trump if the end of this shakes out and in six months, all the tariffs are lower and there's more trade. I'm perfectly willing and big enough to say: ‘Good job, Mr. President.'''
Trump used tariffs in his first term and has been even more aggressive and unpredictable about imposing them in his second. He's slapped a 10% tariff on a myriad of countries, blowing up the rules that had governed global trade for decades.
Trump dominated Kentucky in each presidential election since 2016, but the GOP lawmakers willing to speak out against his trade wars include Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell.