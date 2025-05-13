Sen. Kit Bond, whose mastery of pork-barrel spending benefitted his native Missouri, dies at 86

Christopher ''Kit'' Bond, a Republican who brought billions of dollars in federal funding to Missouri during his four terms in the U.S. Senate and who was state's the youngest person to be governor, died Tuesday. He was 86.
Bond's family told Gov. Mike Kehoe's office that Bond died in St. Louis, but it didn't disclose the cause, Gabby Picard, a spokesperson for the governor, said in an email. Kehoe ordered flags flown at half staff for the man he described as a ''skilled statesman."
Jason Van Eaton, Bond's former deputy chief of staff, told The Associated Press that his former boss' death marked the end of an era. ''The lasting legacy of Kit Bond will be the thousands of people that he inspired," he said.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, of Missouri, described Bond as a ''champion for Missouri'' in a message on X. Former U.S. Sen. Jim Talent, of Missouri, praised Bond's ''relentless and penetrating intelligence'' in a statement.
As a member of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, Bond secured federal money for big and small projects in Missouri, scoffing at government watchdog groups that considered him a master of pork-barrel spending.
"If it's pork, it's an awfully healthy diet for the people of Missouri," Bond said in 1999.
Early in his career, Bond was considered a political wunderkind. When he took office at age 33 as Missouri's youngest governor, he was also the state's first Republican chief executive in about three decades and garnered consideration as a vice presidential candidate.
His early success stalled when he lost a reelection bid, but he later rebounded to win another term as governor before being elected to the Senate in 1986 and eventually becoming the patriarch of the Missouri Republican Party.