Sen. Chris Murphy's 'emergency' message about Trump is connecting with Democratic voters

As other Democrats grasp for a response to Trump's election, unsure of how to confront him, Murphy is channeling his own frustration and anger into a sustained blitz of television appearances, fundraising appeals, Senate floor speeches and events like the one in North Carolina. He also is talking directly to voters on social media, including through lengthy live videos on Instagram where he sits in his kitchen with a cocktail and tries to explain what he sees as ''the central story'' of Trump's presidency — ''the billionaire takeover of our government made possible by the destruction of our democracy.''