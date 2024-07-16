NEW YORK — Sen. Bob Menendez convicted of taking bribes paid in gold and a luxury car. Verdict still being read at corruption trial.
Was Ingrid Andress's rendition of the national anthem that bad? Here are 5 more standout flops
Mass shooting in south Minneapolis leaves woman dead, 5 wounded, prompts 'unruly crowd' to gather
