COLUMBUS, Ohio — Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 shots for his 39th career shutout, leading the New York Islanders to a 2-0 win Saturday night for their second straight victory and first on the road.

Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored for New York in Varlamov first win of the season.

''He's been sharp right from the get-go at the start of training camp,'' Islanders coach Lane Lambert said of Varlamov. ''He's a very, very good goalie. We have a ton of confidence when he's in the net.''

Spencer Martin had 31 saves for Columbus, which has lost three straight games and their last two at home. The Blue Jackets have been shut out twice in their first six home games.

''We had our chances — a few posts,'' Blue Jackets coach Pascale Vincent said. "Our shot selection wasn't the best. We were shooting from bad angles at times. ... I thought we didn't select the right plays offensively. That makes the goalie look good, but (Varlamov) played really well.''

The Islanders scored early and late to secure the win.

Palmieri capitalized on the rebound of Pierre Engvall's shot at with 4:15 left in the first period to extend his point streak to three games.

''We had a really good start,'' Varlamov said. ''Everybody was focused and we scored the first goal and had a great first period. We expected they would bounce back in the second.''

Matt Martin's first goal of the season came with 3:21 left in the third off another big rebound, this one from a shot by Casey Cizikas.

''I felt like my rebound control was good all game except for those plays,'' Spencer Martin said. ''I just I tried to elevate the first one, I just didn't elevate it and left it right along the ice for them to whack it in. Then the second one to make a turnover — it is what it is.''

The Islanders have won all three games this season in which they led after the first period.

