Seminole Tribe settles legal challenges to online sports gambling exclusivity in Florida

The companies that had been suing the Seminole Tribe took a blow in June, when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up a challenge to an agreement that gave the Seminole Tribe exclusive rights to handle online sports betting in Florida. The nation's highest court denied a petition from opponents of the compact, which promises to rake in hundreds of millions of dollars for the tribe and the state. In March, the Florida Supreme Court had ruled that the companies had filed the wrong type of petition to challenge the 2021 compact between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration.