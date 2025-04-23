Semien hits 3-run homer, Rangers beat A's 8-5 while Pederson slump reaches 0 for 41

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Marcus Semien hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, leading the Texas Rangers over the Athletics 8-5 on Tuesday night.
Wyatt Langford, Josh Smith and Jake Burger hit solo homers for the Rangers on a night the teams combined for eight long balls.
Miguel Andujar, Lawrence Butler, Luis Urías and Brent Rooker hit solo homers for the A's. Rooker's was his seventh of the season.
Texas' Joc Pederson went 0 for 3 and extended his franchise-worst slide to 0 for 41 since a fourth-inning single at Cincinnati on April 2.
Baltimore's Chris Davis set the record for longest hitless streak by a position player with an 0-for-54 skid that started on Sept. 14, 2018, and ended on April 13, 2019. The record hitless streak by any player was an 0-for-85 slide by pitcher Bob Buhl in 1962-63.
Patrick Corbin (2-0) won his second straight start, yielding two runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.
Luke Jackson got three straight groundouts for his seventh save, tied for the American League lead, before an announced crowd of 10,059 at Sutter Health Park.
Osvaldo Bido (2-2) allowed all four Texas homers — he had never given up more than one in an outing. He matched his career high by allowing eight runs and gave up eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.