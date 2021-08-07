A semitrailer truck jackknifed Saturday morning as it neared the end of the Lowry Tunnel on eastbound Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.
The truck's fuel tank sustained a small puncture that had to be patched by city fire crews.
No injuries were reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
What follows Confederate statues? 1 Mississippi city's fight
For more than a century, one of Mississippi's largest and most elaborate Confederate monuments has looked out over the lawn at the courthouse in the center of Greenwood, a Black-majority city with a history of civil rights protests and clashes. Protesters have demonstrated at the base of the towering pillar with six Confederate figures — some residents demanding removal amid a racial reckoning across the country, others advocating for the statue's protection as a piece of history.
Music
Rebooted WE Fest gives Minnesota country fans a defiantly good time
Nostalgia for the old days and strong new acts fueled the country festival's comeback.
Local
Officials: Single-engine plane crashes into Minnesota home
A single-engine plane crashed into a Minnesota home Saturday evening, officials said.
Local
At least one dead in Victoria plane crash
Officials said there were "multiple victims" and "no survivors" from the small plane crash near Hwy. 5 and County Road 11. When an area resident looked outside, "the entire front yard was on fire," he said. Scores of first responders rushed to the scene. Hwy. 5 was to stay closed overnight between Stieger Lake Lane and Victoria Drive.
Local
Cartoonist and Lake Minnetonka enthusiast Christopher Foote dies at 62
"I have to go put out a fire," Christopher Foote would tell his wife, Diane, when he got up in the middle of the night.…