A semitrailer truck driver lost control of his rig in west-central Minnesota, crashed and died, officials said.
The wreck occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday west of Willmar on eastbound Hwy. 40, the State Patrol said.
The patrol identified the trucker as Kevin M. Blonigen, 61, of Paynesville, Minn. Blonigen died at the scene, the patrol said. He was wearing his seat belt at the time.
