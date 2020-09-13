The driver of a semitrailer truck driver struck and killed a pedestrian along an interstate in central Minnesota early Sunday, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 4:20 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 in Sauk Centre, the State Patrol said.

No other details about the incident have been disclosed. The pedestrian's name has yet to be released. The driver was identified as Jason L. Runge, 29, of Eagle Bend, Minn.