With a worldwide pandemic in play, the Star Tribune made an unusual request of its seven metro winter athletes of the year in their individual sports: Since we can’t get all of you in for a studio portrait, show us what you got with a camera in your hand.
Congratulations to each, and a special thanks for your homespun efforts.
Here’s a link to each of the honorees:
Luke Conway, Minneapolis Washburn, boys’ Alpine skiing
Sophia Palmquist, Eagan, girls’ Alpine skiing
Henry Snider, Mounds Park Academy, boys’ Nordic skiing
Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park, girls’ Nordic skiing
Bella Frattalone, Mahtomedi, gymnastics
Andrew Karpenko, Minnehaha Academy, boys’ swimming
