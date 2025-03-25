Self-professed 'DOGE person' Frank Bisignano gets his confirmation hearing to lead Social Security

Frank Bisignano, a self-professed ‘’DOGE person,‘’ was called to account for recent upheaval at the Social Security Administration, which provides benefits to roughly 72.5 million people, including retirees and children. The agency has taken center stage in the debate over the usefulness of DOGE cuts to taxpayer services and their effect on Social Security, the social welfare program long regarded as the third rail of national politics — touch it and you get shocked.