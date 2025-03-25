Self-professed 'DOGE person' Frank Bisignano gets his confirmation hearing to lead Social Security

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Social Security Administration faced questions Tuesday at his confirmation hearing about efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency to close field offices and cut back on phone service at the beleaguered agency.
Frank Bisignano, a self-professed ‘’DOGE person,‘’ was called to account for recent upheaval at the Social Security Administration, which provides benefits to roughly 72.5 million people, including retirees and children. The agency has taken center stage in the debate over the usefulness of DOGE cuts to taxpayer services and their effect on Social Security, the social welfare program long regarded as the third rail of national politics — touch it and you get shocked.
During the 2 1/2-hour hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts illustrated a scenario of a person with limited internet access and mobility issues being turned away from an understaffed Social Security office hours away from home. She ended with a question for Bisignano: ‘’Isn’t that a benefit cut?‘’
Bisignano responded, ‘’I have no intent to have anything like that happen under my watch.‘’
Bisignano, a Wall Street veteran and one-time defender of corporate policies to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination, has served as chairman of Fiserv, a payments and financial services tech firm since 2020. He told CNBC in February that he is ‘’fundamentally a DOGE person'' but ‘’the objective isn’t to touch benefits.‘’
The hearing follows a series of announcements of mass federal worker layoffs, cuts to programs, office closures and a planned cut to nationwide Social Security phone services.
Asked during the hearing whether Social Security should be privatized, Bisignano responded: ‘’I’ve never heard a word of it, and I’ve never thought about it.‘’
Republicans were largely in favor of Bisignano’s nomination. ‘’If confirmed, you will be responsible for leading an agency with a critical mission, and numerous operational and customer service challenges,‘’ said Senate Finance Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho. ‘’Based on your background, I am confident you are up to the task.‘’