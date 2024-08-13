Self-loathing blends with love at Bayreuth 'Tristan und Isolde' by director Thorleifur Örn Arnarsson

Arnarsson jettisons the specified love potion and Tristan and Isolde obsess over a death draught — they struggle for it and it falls to the floor, she holds it up to admire and he places it at the lip of the stage. Tristan poisons himself instead of getting stabbed by Melot, who knocks the bottle away from Isolde. She will drink the elixir, too, following Tristan's death and will succumb as she concludes the Liebestod.