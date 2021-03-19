For years, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has been telling the public that fully autonomous Teslas are no more than a year or two off.

The company has been telling the government a very different story.

In official correspondence with California's Department of Motor Vehicles, Tesla lawyers admitted that the $10,000 option that Tesla sells as Full Self-Driving Capability is not, in fact, capable of self-driving. "Currently neither Autopilot [a technology whose core function is adaptive cruise control] nor FSD Capability is an autonomous system," Tesla attorney Eric Williams said in one of a series of e-mails the company exchanged with the DMV.

That could change, he added. But probably not soon, despite what Musk has been tweeting about a major self-driving software release.

Williams told the DMV that "we do not expect significant enhancements" that would allow full self-driving and that the "final release" of a current feature package that lets Teslas stop at traffic lights and make turns at intersections without human input "will continue to be an SAE Level 2, advanced driver-assist feature."

In plain English, that means the vehicle cannot drive itself.

The e-mails, exchanged in December, were revealed after a public records request from the transparency advocacy organization Plainsite. They show state officials raising concerns that the company was testing its driverless vehicles without having applied for the necessary safety permits.

The company admitted that its system isn't ready for real-situation testing, a response that Bryant Walker Smith, an autonomous vehicle law expert at the University of South Carolina, described as "cringeworthy."

"It's so obviously clear that there's a contradiction between what Tesla is saying in its marketing" and what its engineers and lawyers are telling government officials, he said. "One side is inflating those expectations, the other side is massaging them."

Although "mushy words" are used throughout the industry to describe robot car technology — from driverless to autonomous to self-driving to driver-assist — there is no ambiguity about the word "full" in full self-driving, Smith said. It means a car that drives itself.

A profitable promise

Musk has reasons to promote full self-driving. In April 2019, when cash was short at Tesla, he said that 1 million fully autonomous robotaxis would be on the road by the end of 2020. A few weeks later, Tesla sold $3 billion worth of stock, solving its cash crunch. By the end of 2020 not a single robotaxi had been built, and the e-mails suggest they won't be anytime soon.

Tesla has no media relations department and could not be reached for comment.

So-called Full Self-Driving Capability is an evolution of the company's Autopilot technology. The option comes with automatic lane change on freeways, automated parking and automated stopping at traffic lights and signs.

The most recent iteration is Autosteer, with which the car can make left and right turns automatically after stopping at a traffic light or stop sign. That feature is limited to an "early access program" that Tesla said is not ready for release to the public.

The Tesla e-mails make clear that full self-driving is, at best, a work in progress. In one e-mail, Williams noted that "there are circumstances and events to which the system is not capable of recognizing or responding. These include static objects and road debris, emergency vehicles, construction zones, large uncontrolled intersections with multiple incoming ways, occlusions, adverse weather, complicated or adversarial vehicles in the driving path, unmapped roads."

As a result, Williams wrote, "the driver maintains responsibility."