NEW YORK — Select winners so far at the 2023 Tony Awards:
Best choreography: Casey Nicholaw, ''Some Like It Hot''
Best original score: ''Kimberly Akimbo,'' Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
Best orchestrations: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, ''Some Like It Hot''
Costume of a musical: Gregg Barnes, "Some Like It Hot"
Costume of a play: Brigitte Reiffenstuel, "Leopoldstadt"
For more coverage of the 2023 Tony Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards
