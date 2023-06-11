NEW YORK — Select winners so far at the 2023 Tony Awards:

Best choreography: Casey Nicholaw, ''Some Like It Hot''

Best original score: ''Kimberly Akimbo,'' Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

Best orchestrations: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, ''Some Like It Hot''

Costume of a musical: Gregg Barnes, "Some Like It Hot"

Costume of a play: Brigitte Reiffenstuel, "Leopoldstadt"

