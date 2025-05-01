Select list of nominees for 2025 Tony Awards

In a story published April 30, 2025, about the removal of a memorial to fallen staffers at the former headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the State Department did not respond to a question on where the memorial was being moved. The State Department said in an April 30 email that the memorial was being moved to a temporary location at the department as part of a process to find a permanent location for it there.