Select list of nominees for 2025 Tony Awards

NEW YORK — Tony Award nominations have been announced, and the five shows competing for best musical are ''Buena Vista Social Club,'' ''Dead Outlaw,'' ''Death Becomes Her,'' ''Maybe Happy Ending'' and ''Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical.''
The best new play category is made up of ''English,'' ''The Hills of California,'' ''John Proctor Is the Villain,'' ''Oh, Mary!'' and ''Purpose.''
The leading lady in a musical category is fierce, with Megan Hilty, Audra McDonald, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Simard facing off. As is the leading actor in a play category, which has George Clooney, Cole Escola, Jon Michael Hill, Daniel Dae Kim, Harry Lennix and Louis McCartney.
The Tony Awards will be handed out June 8 at Radio City Music Hall during a telecast hosted by ''Wicked'' star and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.
Here are select nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards, announced Thursday:
Best Musical
''Buena Vista Social Club''; ''Dead Outlaw''; ''Death Becomes Her''; ''Maybe Happy Ending''; "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"
Best Play