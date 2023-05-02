NEW YORK — Select nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday.

Best Musical: ''& Juliet,'' ''Kimberly Akimbo,'' ''New York, New York,'' ''Shucked,'' ''Some Like It Hot.''

Best Play: ''Ain't No Mo,''' ''Between Riverside and Crazy,'' ''Cost of Living," "Fat Ham," ''Leopoldstadt.''

Best Revival of a Play: ''August Wilson's The Piano Lesson,'' ''A Doll's House,'' ''The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window,'' ''Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog.''

Best Revival of a Musical: ''Into the Woods,'' ''Lerner & Loewe's Camelot,'' ''Parade,'' ''Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.''

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, ''Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog;'' Corey Hawkins, ''Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog;'' Sean Hayes, ''Good Night, Oscar;'' Stephen McKinley Henderson, ''Between Riverside and Crazy;'' Wendell Pierce, ''Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.''

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Jessica Chastain, ''A Doll's House;'' Jodie Comer, ''Prima Facie;'' Jessica Hecht, ''Summer, 1976;'' Audra McDonald, ''Ohio State Murders.''

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christian Borle, ''Some Like It Hot;'' J. Harrison Ghee, ''Some Like It Hot;'' Josh Groban, ''Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;'' Brian d'Arcy James, ''Into the Woods;'' Ben Platt, ''Parade;'' Colton Ryan, ''New York, New York.''

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Annaleigh Ashford, ''Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;'' Sara Bareilles, ''Into the Woods;'' Victoria Clark, ''Kimberly Akimbo;'' Lorna Courtney, ''& Juliet;'' Micaela Diamond, ''Parade.''

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Julia Lester, ''Into the Woods;'' Ruthie Ann Miles, ''Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;'' Bonnie Milligan, ''Kimberly Akimbo;'' NaTasha Yvette Williams, ''Some Like It Hot;'' Betsy Wolfe, ''& Juliet.''

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kevin Cahoon, ''Shucked;'' Justin Cooley, ''Kimberly Akimbo;'' Kevin Del Aguila, ''Some Like It Hot;'' Jordan Donica, ''Lerner & Loewe's Camelot;'' Alex Newell, ''Shucked.''

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Nikki Crawford, "Fat Ham;" Crystal Lucas-Perry, ''Ain't No Mo';'' Miriam Silverman, ''The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window;'' Katy Sullivan, ''Cost of Living;'' Kara Young, ''Cost of Living.''

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Jordan E. Cooper, ''Ain't No Mo';'' Samuel L. Jackson, ''August Wilson's The Piano Lesson;'' Arian Moayed, ''A Doll's House;'' Brandon Uranowitz, ''Leopoldstadt;'' David Zayas, ''Cost of Living.''

Best Direction of a Play: Saheem Ali, ''Fat Ham;'' Jo Bonney, ''Cost of Living;'' Jamie Lloyd, ''A Doll's House;'' Patrick Marber, ''Leopoldstadt;'' Stevie Walker-Webb, ''Ain't No Mo';'' Max Webster, ''Life of Pi.''

Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Arden, ''Parade;'' Lear deBessonet, ''Into the Woods;'' Casey Nicholaw, ''Some Like It Hot;'' Jack O'Brien, ''Shucked;'' Jessica Stone, ''Kimberly Akimbo.''

Best Choreography: Steven Hoggett, ''Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;'' Casey Nicholaw, ''Some Like It Hot;'' Susan Stroman, ''New York, New York;'' Jennifer Weber, ''& Juliet;'' Jennifer Weber, ''KPOP.''

Best Book of a Musical: ''& Juliet,'' David West Read; ''Kimberly Akimbo,'' David Lindsay-Abaire; ''New York, New York,'' David Thompson and Sharon Washington; ''Shucked,'' Robert Horn; ''Some Like It Hot,'' Matthew López & Amber Ruffin.

Best Original Score: ''Almost Famous,'' Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt; ''Kimberly Akimbo,'' Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire; ''KPOP,'' Music and Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon; ''Shucked,'' Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally; ''Some Like It Hot,'' Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman.

