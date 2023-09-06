CHICAGO — Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run double, Cody Bellinger homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 8-2 on Wednesday for their fourth consecutive win.

Suzuki, Bellinger and Ian Happ each had two hits as Chicago completed a three-game series sweep to move a season-high 12 games above .500 at 76-64. The Cubs also moved within 1 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Chicago left-hander Jordan Wicks improved to 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in his first three big league starts. He permitted two runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.

San Francisco dropped back to .500 with its sixth consecutive loss. The Giants (70-70) went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.

Thairo Estrada, Luis Matos, Casey Schmitt and Paul DeJong each had two hits for San Francisco, which closed out a 1-6 road trip. Alex Wood (5-5) was tagged for five runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Fresh off a wild 11-8 win on Tuesday night, the Cubs got off to a fast start.

A two-out walk by Dansby Swanson in the first loaded the bases for Suzuki, who hit a liner to right to give Chicago a 3-0 lead. Suzuki is batting .342 (38 for 111) with eight homers and 24 RBIs in his last 30 games.

Bellinger doubled in Happ in the third, and Miguel Amaya connected in the fourth for his fifth homer. Bellinger hit a solo drive in the seventh for his 24th homer, lifting the Cubs to an 8-2 lead.

San Francisco scored both of its runs in the top of the seventh. Schmitt hit an RBI double, and Joey Bart had a sacrifice fly.

TRANSACTIONS

Giants: C Patrick Bailey was placed on the 7-day concussion list after he got hurt during Tuesday night's loss. C Bart and OF Matos were recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, and OF Wade Meckler was sent down.

Cubs: LHP Luke Little was brought up from Triple-A Iowa. Little pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his big league debut. RHP Shane Greene was designated for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler said OF Michael Conforto (left hamstring strain) is feeling ''85 percent'' healthy and is in the final stages of his recovery.

Cubs: RHP Michael Fulmer (right forearm strain) was scheduled to play catch and throw off the mound.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.70 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series on Friday against Colorado. LHP Ty Blach (2-1, 4.33 ERA) pitches for the Rockies.

Cubs: RHP Javier Assad (3-2, 2.69 ERA) takes the mound on Thursday against Arizona. RHP Slade Cecconi (0-1, 4.44 ERA) pitches for the visiting Diamondbacks in the opener of a four-game series.