'Seismic' or 'absolutely horrible'? Helmet communication in major college football is here

''My experience is some guys, they want a lot of information,'' said McCarthy, who coached the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl title in the 2010 season, ''Some guys want as little as possible. Like Rich Gannon, you couldn't get off quick enough. Brett Favre, you could talk to him all the way down to 15 seconds. So, I mean, just certain guys are different, so that's what I found was the biggest transition going from signals to the helmet speaker because it's different.''