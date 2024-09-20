Seeking to counter China, US awards $3 billion for EV battery production in 14 states

The U.S. has responded by taking what she called ''tough, targeted measures to enforce against unfair actions by China.'' Just last week, officials finalized higher tariffs on Chinese imports of critical minerals such as graphite used in EV and grid-storage batteries. The administration also has acted under the 2022 climate law to incentivize domestic sourcing for EVs sold in the U.S. and placed restrictions on products from China and other adversaries labeled by the U.S. as foreign entities of concern.