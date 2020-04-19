Will Price grew up traveling the world, the son of a globe-trotting banker, and became a venture capitalist in California’s Silicon Valley. But when he wanted to raise a family, he moved to Montana and started a fund of his own.

“We moved just to get out of the Bay Area,” said Price, founder and general partner of Next Frontier Capital. “I wanted to bring capital to places where capital hadn’t previously invested.

Price, 48, is part of a growing wave of VC professionals leaving the congested, costly coasts for quieter, less expensive locales where they are helping fund startups in places like Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico and North Carolina.

Startup ecosystems coalescing across the United States have sparked a surge in small businesses, many with national or even global ambitions.

The trend, focused largely on software companies or online businesses, has been facilitated by cloud computing, which gives anyone with an internet connection and a credit card access to almost unlimited computing power.

Beyond that, experts agree that a few key ingredients are necessary to get an innovation hub rolling: a nearby research university, local wealth and an airport with flights to the coasts.

Ryan Hansen is founder and chief executive of the startup LumenAd in Missoula, Mont.

In Montana, Price discovered several businesses that were profitable and growing. Submittable, a company based in Missoula, automates the processing of all kinds of online submissions, including job applications and peer-reviewed journal articles.

When Price periodically visited its offices, he noticed another company that kept taking more space in the building.

That was LumenAd, which sells software for digital advertisers so they can compare things like video views that are counted differently on different ad platforms.

“No one in Silicon Valley had ever heard of them before,” said Price, although the company was No. 29 on Inc.’s 2019 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing U.S. startups.

Price persuaded Ryan Hansen, the company’s founder and chief executive, to let him invest.

The subsequent $2 million funding round brought in strategic board members, who have helped Hansen, 34, look beyond regional markets to global ones.

“COVID-19 will accelerate the demographic shift away from coasts,” Price said, echoing a sentiment heard from other VCs that the demand for capital may dip in a recession, but the inland trend will continue.

The big coastal venture firms, Sequoia Capital and Greylock Partners, do invest in startups in the interior of the country.

But their appetite is generally conditional on being able to evaluate the businesses based on financial metrics: How much does it cost to acquire a customer? What’s the customer churn rate?

It typically takes several million dollars in revenue for companies to develop meaningful data, so the challenge for entrepreneurs between the coasts is how to raise enough money to build a business that has a track record to interest outside investors.

“It’s a Catch-22,” Price said. “Without a local source of capital to get startups over that hurdle, the big firms will never look at you.”

These new hubs are following the trajectory of Silicon Valley, which got its start in the mid-1950s.

But Silicon Valley — and New York City and Boston, the other places where startup capital is concentrated — have been victims of their own success. Real estate prices have soared, salaries have surged and competition at all levels has intensified.

For a young person, it is now almost impossible to buy a house in Silicon Valley or New York.

Even Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, has said that he would not start a company in Silicon Valley these days.

“The infrastructure exists for people to do stuff like this in more places,” he told a crowd in late January at a conference in Utah.