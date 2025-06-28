Seeking first LPGA Tour victories, Schmelzel and Valenzuela team to take Dow Championship lead

MIDLAND, Mich. — Sarah Schmelzel and Albane Valenzuela took the third-round lead Saturday in the Dow Championship, shooting a 2-under 68 in alternate-shot play to move into position for their first LPGA Tour victories.
Schmelzel and Valenzuela had a 13-under 197 total at Midland Country Cup heading into the better-ball final round. They opened with an alternate-shot 68 on Thursday and had a best-ball 61 on Friday.
''You're kind of on pins and needles most of the day, just hoping you don't get your partner in trouble,'' Schmelzel said. ''Just super solid. I feel like we had really good attitudes throughout the entire day. I think both of us took every single shot as it came.''
The teams of Jin Hee Im-Somi Lee (68) and Manon De Roey-Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (69) were a stroke back.
''I'm very proud of us,'' De Roey said. ''We hung in there. We fought until the end.''
Jennifer Kupcho and Leona Maguire, the second-round leaders after a 60, birdied the final two holes for a 72 that left them tied for fourth at 11 under with Lauren Hartlage-Brooke Matthews (66) and Sung Hyun Park-Ina Yoon (67) . Kupcho won in 2022 with Lizette Salas.
''Just try and go low and try and post a number early and see what happens.'' Maguire said. ''I think it was nice to see two putts go in at the end.''
Lexi Thompson-Meghan Kang (68) and Rio Takeda-Miyu Yamashita (67) were 10 under.