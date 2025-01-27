See works of the Swedish photographer who inspired cinematographers of the TV show ‘Severance’

These are just two of the four series included in “Lars Tunbjörk – A View From the Side,” a traveling pop-up exhibition curated by the Embassy of Sweden in Washington, D.C., and the Lars Tunbjörk Foundation. Tunbjörk, a member of Agence Vu who worked for the New York Times Magazine, Time and others, is an internationally known photographer. He died suddenly in 2015, but his images live on.