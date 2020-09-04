Friday Sept. 4
Fact Frenzy: Hungry for trivia action? For this round of Fact Frenzy, we’ve got six questions about classic Minnesota cuisine to test your local food IQ. Play along and enter to win a Star Tribune prize pack. 9:30 a.m.
Talent show: This is it! We’ll reveal the winners of our Amateur Talent contest here. The winners — including our Grand Champion — will receive the coveted Star Tribune lip balm. 10:30 a.m.
Grandstand/Lady Midnight: This fast-rising Twin Cities singer has an eye-popping sense of style and a soothing yet riveting voice that’s part Eartha Kitt, Solange and Jeff Buckley. Noon.
Food Guide: Where to get corn dogs — and Pronto Pups — in the Twin Cities while the Minnesota State Fair is canceled.
Conversations: Lynx head coach and GM Cheryl Reeve explains the WNBA’s social justice efforts. 2 p.m.