Grandstanding: The grandstand has offered entertainment as varied as the fashion choices strolling through the midway, from champion horses to country legends to cat videos to pop princesses. The wooden, two-deck grandstand packed in the crowds in 1885 to watch horse racing; the "absolutely fireproof" new grandstand built in 1909 (and still standing today) offered "Austrian Ballet" and vaudeville for ladies and gentlemen. In 2000, the biggest crowd of all turned out for Christina Aguilera. Minnesota favorite son Bob Dylan played the grandstand twice, and rock 'n' roll was permitted to take the stage in 1974. The 2021 grandstand lineup so far includes country and kiddo music, with more fine entertainments to be announced.

Friday Sept. 4

Fact Frenzy: Hungry for trivia action? For this round of Fact Frenzy, we’ve got six questions about classic Minnesota cuisine to test your local food IQ. Play along and enter to win a Star Tribune prize pack. 9:30 a.m.

Talent show: This is it! We’ll reveal the winners of our Amateur Talent contest here. The winners — including our Grand Champion — will receive the coveted Star Tribune lip balm. 10:30 a.m.

Grandstand/Lady Midnight: This fast-rising Twin Cities singer has an eye-popping sense of style and a soothing yet riveting voice that’s part Eartha Kitt, Solange and Jeff Buckley. Noon.

Food Guide: Where to get corn dogs — and Pronto Pups — in the Twin Cities while the Minnesota State Fair is canceled.

Conversations: Lynx head coach and GM Cheryl Reeve explains the WNBA’s social justice efforts. 2 p.m.