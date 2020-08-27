Thursday, Aug. 27
Fact Frenzy: Think you know Minnesota? Join our trivia challenge with hosts Eric Roper and Nicole Norfleet to test that theory. Today’s category: state landmarks. Play along for fabulous prize packs and bragging rights. 9:30 a.m.
Grandstand/Lucinda Williams: The queen of Americana music’s new album, “Good Souls Better Angels,” echoes our troubled times with its mix of anger and optimism. Her six-song virtual set is on startribune.com at noon.
Food Guide: Rick Nelson offers 10 favorites of the fair that are still available around town.
Beer Garden: If it’s State Fair season, it’s still summer, and our beer expert Michael Agnew, with food and drink writer Sharyn Jackson and music critic Chris Riemenschneider invite you to sip along with them as they walk viewers through a sudsy six-pack of local brews. Buy your beer in advance or simply watch along to get a sense for what you’ll like. 4 p.m. List of six beers included.
Conversations: Gov. Tim Walz addresses the future of a post-COVID, post-George Floyd Minnesota with opinion writer Pat Lopez at 2 p.m. CANCELED