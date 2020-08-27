Pedal to the medal: The late 1890s saw a cycling fever that swept the country, and Minnesota had it bad. The 1895 fair promised “A Half a Hundred Graceful Lady Riders on Wheels.” During the fair’s run that year, a parade of “thousands of enthusiastic wheelmen and wheelwomen” decked out in their cycling club colors converged on downtown Minneapolis. Tens of thousands turned out to see them ride, apparently without serious mishap. In our time, pedaling at the fair comes in more varied shapes and techniques, from unicycles to BMX bikes flying off ramps with flips and spins. Starting today for the no-fair’s 12-day run, we offer you this series of posters as an homage to “the North Star state’s great display of the products of the earth and air, the outpouring of the horn of plenty into the lap of Minnesota’s loyal people,” as the Minneapolis Tribune wrote in 1896.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Fact Frenzy: Think you know Minnesota? Join our trivia challenge with hosts Eric Roper and Nicole Norfleet to test that theory. Today’s category: state landmarks. Play along for fabulous prize packs and bragging rights. 9:30 a.m.

Grandstand/Lucinda Williams: The queen of Americana music’s new album, “Good Souls Better Angels,” echoes our troubled times with its mix of anger and optimism. Her six-song virtual set is on startribune.com at noon.

Food Guide: Rick Nelson offers 10 favorites of the fair that are still available around town.

Beer Garden: If it’s State Fair season, it’s still summer, and our beer expert Michael Agnew, with food and drink writer Sharyn Jackson and music critic Chris Riemenschneider invite you to sip along with them as they walk viewers through a sudsy six-pack of local brews. Buy your beer in advance or simply watch along to get a sense for what you’ll like. 4 p.m. List of six beers included.

Conversations: Gov. Tim Walz addresses the future of a post-COVID, post-George Floyd Minnesota with opinion writer Pat Lopez at 2 p.m. CANCELED