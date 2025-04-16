Arson attack at Pennsylvania governor's residence prompts an independent security review

HERSHEY, Pa. — An independent expert will review security at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence after investigators accused a man of scaling a wall and setting fire to the mansion, state police said Wednesday.
State police said the review will be a risk and vulnerability assessment of the governor's official residence following the arson attack, which caused extensive damage and forced Shapiro and his family to flee early Sunday morning.
Investigators were combing Cody Balmer's background to try to determine any motive, including whether the attack had anything to do with the Democrat's politics or Jewish faith. Police obtained search warrants for Balmer's electronic devices and a storage locker seeking any writings or notes that contain ''the name of Josh Shapiro, reference to Palestine, Gaza, Israel or the current conflict in Gaza.''
Shapiro declined to talk about a motive on Wednesday, saying prosecutors will ultimately determine what prompted the attack. ''It's not for me to answer that,'' he said.
He also said the outside security review is warranted and that steps will be taken to strengthen security.
''I have total faith in the members of my detail and total faith in the state police who have both learned from this incident,'' Shapiro said.
In court on Monday, Balmer denied having any mental illness and described himself as an unemployed welder with no income or savings. A judge denied bail and ordered him held on charges including attempted homicide, terrorism and arson. He did not enter a plea.
Balmer told police he planned to beat Shapiro with a small sledgehammer if he encountered him after breaking into the building, according to court documents filed in this latest case of violence against political figures in the U.S.