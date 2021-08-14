I saw a job advertisement on Linkedin the other day for a DevSecOps Engineer, "emphasis on the Sec." What does this mean?

Two years ago, I wrote about the rise of DevOps, information technology's answer to lean production. DevOps is a term unknown to those outside of IT organizations, yet it is having a revolutionary effect on how we work and interface with technology.

DevOps is short for development/operations, taking into account that in today's IT world the development of software and its operation (often in the cloud) are symbiotic and must each plan for the other's efficiency and success. It operates off three core principles, according to Gene Kim, one of the authors of the DevOps movement:

1. Systems thinking — Emphasizing the performance of the entire system, as opposed to the performance of a specific silo of work or department.

2. Feedback loops — Understanding and responding to all customers, internal and external, and shortening and amplifying all feedback loops.

3. Continuous experimentation — Creating a culture that fosters continual experimentation, taking risks and learning from failure, as well as understanding that repetition and practice is the prerequisite to mastery.

Given how much we are evolving into an information-driven society, the ability to optimize IT with the rigor of manufacturing or services is a tremendous leap forward.

DevOps isn't just about development and operations teams. For example, IT security must also play an integrated role in the full life cycle of your apps.

In the past, the role of security was isolated to a specific team in the final stage of development. That wasn't as problematic when development cycles lasted months or even years, but those days are over.

DevSecOps means thinking about application and infrastructure security from the start — and with more than new tools. It must integrate the work of security teams sooner rather than later.

Back to the job ad? "Emphasis on the sec" means security. As our world increasingly is being run from the cloud, embedding lean continuous improvement in all processes will become the foundation of our economy and society.

Isaac Cheifetz is a Twin Cities executive recruiter and strategic résumé consultant. Reach him through his website, catalytic1.com.