Fifty years after his Triple Crown, Secretariat's name lives on in the record books and in the memories of horse racing fans. Some fast facts about a (very) fast horse:

• No one has ever broken ''Big Red's" record times in all three Triple Crown races. He ran 1 minute, 59⅖ seconds in the Kentucky Derby, 1:53 in the Preakness and 2:24 in the Belmont Stakes.

• Secretariat finished out of the money only once in 21 starts, placing fourth in his very first race. His two-year racing career yielded 16 victories, three seconds and a third, with $1,316,808 in earnings.

• His 1973 Triple Crown was the first since Citation swept the Derby, Preakness and Belmont in 1948, ending what was then the longest drought in Triple Crown history at 25 years.

• Before the Belmont, Secretariat appeared on the covers of Time, Newsweek and Sports Illustrated. He recorded the largest margin of victory in Belmont Stakes history (31 lengths) and inspired Chic Anderson's famous race call, "He is moving like a tremendous machine!"

• Secretariat's offspring included Risen Star, winner of the 1988 Preakness and Belmont, and Lady's Secret, the 1986 horse of the year. His daughters produced several prominent stallions such as Storm Cat and A.P. Indy.

• When "Big Red" died in 1989 at the age of 19, it was estimated his heart weighed 22 pounds, about 2½ times the size of an average horse's heart.