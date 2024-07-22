WASHINGTON — Secret Service chief says she takes 'full responsibility for any security lapse of our agency' after Trump rally attack.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Harris looks to lock up the Democratic nomination after Biden steps aside, reordering the 2024 race
More from Star Tribune
Politics Harris looks to lock up the Democratic nomination after Biden steps aside, reordering the 2024 race
More from Star Tribune
Politics Harris looks to lock up the Democratic nomination after Biden steps aside, reordering the 2024 race
More from Star Tribune
Politics Harris looks to lock up the Democratic nomination after Biden steps aside, reordering the 2024 race
More from Star Tribune
Politics Harris looks to lock up the Democratic nomination after Biden steps aside, reordering the 2024 race
More from Star Tribune
Politics Harris looks to lock up the Democratic nomination after Biden steps aside, reordering the 2024 race
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune