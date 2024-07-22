WASHINGTON — Secret Service chief says roof where shooter fired was identified as a potential vulnerability days before Trump's rally.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Most airlines except one are recovering from the CrowdStrike tech outage. The feds have noticed.
More from Star Tribune
Business Most airlines except one are recovering from the CrowdStrike tech outage. The feds have noticed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune