Wires

Secret Service agent opened fire at suspected person with weapon while Trump was golfing, AP sources say

Secret Service agent opened fire at suspected person with weapon while Trump was golfing, AP sources say.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 15, 2024 at 7:49PM

WASHINGTON — Secret Service agent opened fire at suspected person with weapon while Trump was golfing, AP sources say.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

FBI says former President Donald Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club

FBI says former President Donald Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club.

Wires

Trump has returned to his Mar-a-Lago resort after shots were fired at his golf course, an AP source says

Wires

Sheriff: Suspect involved in incident at Trump's golf club was unarmed when taken into custody in neighboring county