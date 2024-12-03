Nation

Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Janet Yellen's house in Washington DC

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

The Associated Press
December 3, 2024 at 5:47PM
Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen outlines her key priorities for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund, during a news conference at the Treasury Department in Washington, Oct. 22, 2024. (J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway after a Secret Service agent working on protective assignment outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s house fired a weapon following a confrontation between the agent and occupants of a sedan, early Tuesday.

At roughly 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the agent assigned to Yellen's protective detail outside of her home, observed a sedan with multiple people attempting to open car doors along the street, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A confrontation between the agent and the car's occupants led to gunfire. It was unclear how many shots were fired by the agent. The Secret Service said there is no evidence that anyone was harmed.

The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement, Guglielmi said.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting and the case will also be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

FATIMA HUSSEIN

The Associated Press

