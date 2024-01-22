BRISBANE, Australia — The Australian state of Queensland is preparing for a severe tropical cyclone that could make landfall in its far north as soon as Wednesday.

Officials believe the storm, set to be named Cyclone Kirrily, could be more destructive than the one that hit the same area a month ago. Heavy rains and wind gusts of 220 kilometers per hour are forecast.

Northern Queensland is still recovering from Tropical Cyclone Jasper in mid-December.

Kirrily is expected to develop into a cyclone by Tuesday and gain force before hitting the Queensland coast, bringing heavy rains, floods and damaging wind gusts.