Authorities have charged a second man in connection with gunfire at a White Bear Lake sports bar that injured a customer and lodged bullets into the building.

Charles Stevens-Thigpen, 36, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree assault in the Sept. 24 shooting at Doc's Landing. Stevens-Thigpen turned himself in days after the shooting and was released from custody by police. His first court appearance is set for Oct. 11.

Kardell Baraka Otae Jackson, 49, was charged Friday with second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 24.

According to charging documents:

Stevens-Thigpen was at Doc's Landing on Sept. 24 when he allegedly bumped into a table, knocking over a drink that spilled onto his ex-girlfriend's sister. He got into an argument with the sister before Jackson, her boyfriend, intervened.

Things escalated as Stevens-Thigpen and Jackson argued. Jackson picked up a pool cue as if he planned to hit Stevens-Thigpen, but two women and a man stopped him. Jackson left the bar and Stevens-Thigpen was seconds behind. He approached Jackson in the bar's parking lot with a gun, saying "yo" before Jackson fired at him, striking the side of the building.

Footage shows Stevens-Thigpen taking cover behind a white Tesla and returning fire toward Jackson, who was near his Chevrolet Tahoe. The two fired several more shots at each other before Jackson and one of the women who tried to stop the fight fled in his Tahoe. Stevens-Thigpen left shortly afterward in his GMC Denali.

By the end, Stevens-Thigpen had been shot in the leg and a bullet grazed the arm of a customer inside. Police recovered 13 shell casings from the scene, finding bullet holes in parked vehicles, a bar window, the bar's rooftop fascia and a dart machine inside.

Jackson, 49, denied his involvement in the shooting. He told investigators he was trying to defuse the situation, and he left alone to avoid trouble. He also claimed to have no knowledge of how three bullet holes appeared in the side of his Tahoe.

In the meantime, Jackson has been ordered not to contact Stevens-Thigpen and to stay away from Doc's Landing.