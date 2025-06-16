Second patient death reported with gene therapy for muscular dystrophy

WASHINGTON — Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics plunged Monday after the biotech drugmaker reported a second death in connection with its gene therapy for muscular dystrophy.
Sarepta reported the death over the weekend and provided additional details about its response, which includes pausing shipments of the therapy, Elevidys, for older patients who are no longer able to walk. The one-time treatment is approved for children with a genetic variant of Duchenne's muscular dystrophy, which causes weakness, loss of mobility and early death in males.
Elevidys is the first gene therapy approved in the U.S. for the rare muscle-wasting condition, but it has faced scrutiny since its accelerated approval in 2023.
The second death, like an earlier one reported in March, occurred in a teenage boy who suffered a fatal case of acute liver injury, a known side effect of the therapy. Older patients receive a larger dose of the therapy.
Sarepta said it would pause a study in those patients and assemble an expert panel to recommend new safety protocols for taking the drug. Those changes are expected to include increased use of immune-system suppressing drugs, company executives said Monday. The liver injury associated with the therapy is thought to be connected to the immune system's response.
Sarepta said it was cooperating with the Food and Drug Administration, which would have to sign off on any changes to the product's use.
Elevidys received expedited approval despite concerns from some FDA scientists about its effectiveness in treating Duchenne's.
The FDA granted full approval last year and expanded the therapy's use to patients 4 years and older, regardless of whether they are still able to walk. Previously it was only available for younger patients who were still walking.