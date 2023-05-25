Adam Clifford Olson told a federal judge in St. Paul on Thursday he lied on a crop insurance form in 2020, misrepresenting his farming history on a document used to secure government-subsidized protection against potential loss for organic crops.

Olson, 46, acknowledged he signed the form about land that was previously farmed by his uncle, James Wolf. Wolf pleaded guilty earlier this month to wire fraud for misrepresenting conventionally grown corn as organic corn to a buyer in Pennsylvania.

"That's my signature," said Olson, when an attorney held up a copy of the form. "I don't remember what all I signed for. But that's my signature."

By pleading guilty, Olson avoids a trial and can reduce any potential jail sentence. Judge Katherine Menendez said sentencing for both remains far off.

In applying for crop insurance, Olson falsely said he'd worked his uncle's land for 20 years. In court, Olson admitted this was inaccurate.

Wolf's scheme resulted in tens of millions of dollars of grain proceeds, with which prosecutors say Wolf used to purchase expensive tractors and vehicles. By contrast, the subsidies that came to Olson by way of his crop insurance amounted to $69,380.