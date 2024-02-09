CONCORD, N.H. — A second man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with threats and vandalism targeting public radio journalists in New Hampshire.

Prosecutors allege that four men were involved in a plot to vandalize the homes of New Hampshire Public Radio news director Daniel Barrick, reporter Lauren Chooljian and Chooljian's parents in retaliation for a report detailing sexual misconduct allegations against a prominent businessman.

Michael Waselchuck, 36, of Seabrook, was accused of throwing a brick through a window at Chooljian's home in May 2022 and spray-painting the words ''JUST THE BEGINNING!'' on the front of the house.

He pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel and the use of a facility of interstate commerce, prosecutors said. He faces up to five years in prison on each charge when he is sentenced May 10.

One of the other defendants, Tucker Cockerline, pleaded guilty in December.