WASHINGTON – Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris and the first second gentleman, visited the Library of Congress this month for what he called some "homework" on his new role. He learned of the story from a century ago of Lois Marshall, then the second lady in a Democratic administration, and Grace Coolidge, the incoming second lady in a Republican administration.

Coolidge was nervous on her way to Washington, unfamiliar with the city and its culture. But Marshall was there to greet her at the train station when she arrived, said Meg McAleer, a historical specialist in the manuscript division at the Library of Congress.

"It is just the most empathetic reaching out by one woman who has been in this role to the woman who is about to assume the role," McAleer said in an interview. "And it doesn't matter to either one that you're shifting from a Democratic administration to a Republican one."

The atmosphere in the capital 100 years later is profoundly different after President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election. Emhoff did not have any direct contact with Karen Pence, his predecessor as the vice-presidential spouse, until they met during the Inauguration Day ceremonies at the Capitol on Wednesday.

But they and their partners appeared at least outwardly friendly in a belated interaction on the steps of the Capitol, before Harris and Emhoff waved goodbye to the Pences. If nothing else, it was the kind of high-profile, eagerly scrutinized moment that political spouses have to learn to handle gracefully, and one that was unusual only because Emhoff was the first of his gender to fill the role.

With the inauguration of Harris as the first female, Black and Asian American vice president, Emhoff, 56, registered two firsts of his own: the first male and the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president. His presence indicates slowly shifting gender roles in politics and beyond.

But that shift leaves Emhoff with a responsibility to help define the role for men who come after him and alter traditional perceptions of the role of a high-profile spouse.

"I doubt people are going to be so careful about scrutinizing what he's wearing or whether or not he decided to put new carpeting in the living quarters there at the vice president's residence," said Katherine Jellison, a history professor at Ohio University who studies first ladies.

Harris and Emhoff married in 2014 while Harris was the attorney general of California. A transition official declined to make him available for an interview.

The role of the spouse of the vice president varies for each person, said former chiefs of staff to vice presidents' wives, with many using the platform to pursue different projects.

Emhoff joined the faculty at the Georgetown University Law Center and is teaching a course called Entertainment Law Disputes this semester. Pence taught art classes at an elementary school in Northern Virginia. Jill Biden, who plans to continue teaching at Northern Virginia Community College, will be the first first lady to continue her job outside the White House.

Discussing his visit to the Library of Congress in an interview posted on his Twitter account Tuesday, Emhoff reflected on the legacy he might leave for future vice-presidential spouses.

"I'm going to really take what I learned as I move into this role, but I'm also going to make it my own," he said. "I understand that I am the first gentleman to hold this role, and I certainly do not want to be last."