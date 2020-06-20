The second of four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd posted bail and was released Friday night.

J. Alexander Kueng, 26, who had been held in lieu of $750,000 bail, was released from the Hennepin County jail just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to online jail records. Kueng is one of three former officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection with the restraint of Floyd before he died on May 25.

Thomas Lane, 37, is the only other ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death to be released on bail.

Tou Thao, who also faces aiding and abetting charges, is still in jail in lieu of $750,000 bail.

So is Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Chauvin’s bail is set at $1.25 million.

Kueng, of Plymouth, was working his third shift ever as a full-time officer, defense attorneys said. About 8:08 p.m. on May 25, Kueng and Lane responded to a call about a man using a counterfeit $20 bill at the Cup Foods on the corner of Chicago Avenue and E. 38th Street.

The two officers found Floyd sitting in a nearby car, handcuffed him and attempted to put him in their squad car. Chauvin and Thao arrived to assist.

Video of Floyd’s arrest showed bystanders pleading with the officers to stop as Lane restrained Floyd’s legs and Kueng held onto his back while Floyd, cuffed, lay stomach-down in the street.

Kueng took Floyd’s pulse and told his colleagues, “I couldn’t find one,” according to the criminal complaint.

Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for about two minutes after Kueng’s remarks, the charges state.

