Second federal judge extends block preventing the Trump administration from freezing funding

“The Executive has not pointed to any constitutional or statutory authority that would allow them to impose this type of categorical freeze,‘’ McConnell wrote. ‘’The Court is not limiting the Executive’s discretion or micromanaging the administration of federal funds. Rather, consistent with the Constitution, statutes, and caselaw, the Court is simply holding that the Executive’s discretion to impose its own policy preferences on appropriated funds can be exercised only if it is authorized by the congressionally approved appropriations statutes.‘’