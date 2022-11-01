Service above self. The men and women of our armed forces know a phrase or two, but perhaps none as significant and ubiquitous as this.

When I first made the decision to run for office in 2020, those three words, and my family, were the driving forces behind my choice to jump into the race for Congress in the Second District. The same three words drove me to join the Marine Corps after graduating from the University of Minnesota, and they are why my family and I chose to run again in 2022.

It is in this same sense of service that, after attending North Hennepin Community College and then transferring to the U, I made the decision to commission as an officer in the Marine Corps and proudly served our nation for nine years and on four overseas deployments.

Today I live with my wife, Marie, and our two children, Elodie and Gabriel, in Prior Lake. I still serve in the Marine Corps Reserves and work to recruit the next generation of leaders to serve our country.

In the time since the last election many of the conditions in our nation have deteriorated. Our families, friends and neighbors struggle with the effects of 40-year-record-high inflation. At the same time supply chain disruptions have forced mothers to be unable to source formula for their babies. Yet, our leaders in Washington continue to recklessly compound the problem.

Our plan is simple. We need common-sense solutions that put parents and our communities first. We have seen the agenda Washington Democrats have implemented over the past two years, prioritizing their special-interest-driven, government-funded pet projects while everyday American families are falling further and further behind. So instead of treating the problem (Washington spending), Democrats without a single Republican vote passed the "The Inflation Reduction Act," doing absolutely nothing to address inflation and the problems Minnesotans are feeling each and every day. Their deceptive prioritization of coastal elite projects is out of step with our Midwest community values and an affront to all.

Now our nation is at a crossroads. The current leadership in Washington had the last two years of complete control over the federal government, and look at where it got us.

Inflation, fuel prices and grocery prices are all at record highs. Real wage growth and Social Security payments are not keeping up with inflation. Seniors and others who are on fixed incomes are falling even farther behind.

We need to do more to strengthen supply lines, strengthen Social Security and protect our families who are seeing their dollars buy less at the grocery store.

The question I have to the people of Minnesota's Second Congressional District is simple: Are you and your family better off than you were two years ago? I offer an alternative to the norm, a viable choice for change. We have an opportunity to turn the page, to take bold action.

Our problems demand immediate remediation. I am the Marine for the job. Marie and I humbly ask for your support this Nov. 8.

Tyler Kistner is the Republican candidate for the U.S. House in Minnesota's Second Congressional District.