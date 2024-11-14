SEC This Week: No. 6 Tennessee at No. 11 Georgia latest league matchup with huge CFP implications

Should the Vols (8-1, 5-1 SEC; No. 7 CFP ) win at Georgia, it would be the Bulldogs' third loss this year, which last happened in 2018 in Kirby Smart's third season. Maybe a great team with three losses can still into the national championship bracket, but the Bulldogs would be much better off not testing that notion and they are currently not in the CFP bracket as it is.