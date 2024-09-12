SEC This Week: First-place South Carolina looks to validate start against No. 16 LSU

No. 16 LSU (1-1) at South Carolina (2-0, 1-0), noon, Saturday, (ABC). The Gamecocks pulled away in the second half to win at Kentucky in the only league game played this past week. There are only three SEC league games this week so South Carolina has a chance to maintain its hold on first place. It won't be easy against LSU and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who beat Nicholls State, 44-21, last week. The Gamecocks hope to continue the strong play of two first-time starters in quarterback LaNorris Sellers and defensive end Dylan Stewart. Sellers threw two TDs in the 31-6 win over the Wildcats. LSU has won the past seven meetings, but are just 7-point favorites, according to BetMGM.